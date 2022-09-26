After news broke that WWE content on the streaming service was going to expire this weekend, an update on the WWE’s contract with Hulu has surfaced.

Previous reports indicated that WWE content would be removed from the streaming service when the WWE-Hulu agreement for Raw and SmackDown next-day rights was scheduled to expire on Saturday (September 24).

The majority of the WWE content available on the service is currently labeled as expiring on Tuesday (September 27), according to PWInsider. WWE and Hulu are reportedly still in talks about a potential new agreement.

Raw, SmackDown, NXT, Main Event, Total Divas, and Total Bellas are among the programs that will leave Hulu.