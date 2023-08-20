WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring some of the most wholesome fan interactions for WWE superstars. The full list and video can be found below.

10. Rey Mysterio gives a fan his mask.

9. Bret Hart gives a fan his sunglasses.

8. Brock Lesnar takes a fan’s hat.

7. Shawn Michaels dances with a fan.

6. Triple H gets into it with a fan.

5. Montez Ford dances with a baby.

4. Cody Rhodes gives a fan his weight belt.

3. A fan intimidates The Rock.

2. The Shield invite a new member.

1. John Cena gifts a fan the shirt off his back.