Tommy Dreamer has his nose broken again.

The hardcore legend revealed on social media that he sustained the injury at a recent indie event, the fourth time he has had it broken in his career. Dreamer details where the previous three broken noses took place, then adds that he loves it.

There are no details on whether Dreamer will miss any action. He’s been a regular on IMPACT television and recently completed a feud with his old ECW rival, Bully Ray.