A law firm in Chicago is looking for people who may have been affected by recent allegations against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE.

Pintas & Mullins, a law firm in Chicago, has launched a website, wwesettlements.com, where individuals can provide information if they believe they were “sexually assaulted, made to feel uncomfortable, or witnessed abuse by Vince McMahon or anyone from WWE/UFC.” The firm has also said that potential claimants may be entitled to compensation. The following is issued on their website:

Vince McMahon and WWE/UFC are under investigation for sexual assault and sex trafficking after former employees of WWE/UFC came forward with allegations of profoundly disturbing misconduct. According to a recent lawsuit, the founder and other leaders forced employees to participate in sexual acts by threatening to terminate their employment and share intimate images of them. This is not the first time Vince McMahon or WWE/UFC have faced accusations of sex abuse. In 1992, Rita Chatterton, the first female referee, came forward with allegations that she was raped by Vince McMahon while traveling with him in his limousine.

In 2022, investigators seized documents and discovered nondisclosure agreements and multi-million dollar payouts covering up sexual misconduct.

Thousands of abuse victims are speaking up every year to receive the compensation and justice they deserve. Fill in the form above or call us today for a confidential and free conversation with one of our female attorneys.

The firm is offering a free claim review and all consultations are confidential. It is led attorneys William Pintas and Laura Mullins.