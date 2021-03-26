Former WWE star Layla made an appearance on the Excuse Me Podcast hosted by Vickie Guerrero.

During it, she talked about how Michelle McCool did not get preferential treatment when she was in WWE because she was Undertaker’s girlfriend back in the day. She’s now his wife.

“Michele and I got told no many times. It wasn’t like we got what we wanted. It wasn’t like that. I can promise you that. I was there. I’m just going to be really honest about this. Michelle being married to Taker, or his girlfriend I think at the time, eventually their marriage was a little bit after that, people were like, ‘Oh, she’s going to get whatever she wants.’ I was there to witness it. That was not the case. It had nothing to do with that. If anything, I feel like people were more shunning her than giving her what she wanted and she worked hard. She was like the hardest worker always. She wasn’t lazy like she was just going to sit there. I still feel to this day that’s a stigma that Michelle is going to have to have her whole life and it’s not fair. That’s not true. I was there.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co