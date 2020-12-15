During an interview with Fightful, Lee Moriarty confirmed that there were plans for him to join Ring of Honor earlier this year. Here’s what he had to say:

So, it was back in, I wanna say, March or April. Alex Shelley was talking to me, Ben (Carter) and Tre (Lamar) about doing Future of Honor, which was supposed to be in May. That ended up getting cancelled because of the pandemic. Shelley’s always been a big supporter of us, so when he went to IMPACT! he was pushing us to the people in charge there. We got the opportunity because of Alex Shelley recommending us.

You can read the interview HERE.