Some more WWE Crown Jewel 2023 news and notes have surfaced for today’s premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The match length allotted for each bout scheduled for the show has been reported by Fightful Select.

The report notes the following match lengths and producers for each bout on the show.

WWE CROWN JEWEL MATCH LENGTH & PRODUCER LIST

* Abyss is producing the Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre match, which is scheduled to run 20 minutes.

* TJ Wilson and Jason Jordan are producing the Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark match, which is scheduled for 20 minutes.

* Adam Pearce is producing the John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa showdown, which is allotted 20 minutes.

* Shane Helms produced the Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio match, which is slated to run 18 minutes.

* Shawn Daivari will be producing the IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair bout, which is being given 20 minutes.

* Jamie Noble is producing the Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest match, which is scheduled for 20 minutes.

* Abyss and Shane Helms are producing the Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight main event, which is slated to run 25 minutes.

