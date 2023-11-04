– In addition to the scheduled lineup for today’s WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, WWE has a surprise Miz TV segment scheduled. Slated as the special guest is actor Ibrahim Al Hajjaj.

– Michael Hayes, who usually produces some of the bigger matches on WWE television and at premium live events, apparently did not travel to Saudi Arabia for the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 show today.

