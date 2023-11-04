Seth “Freakin'” Rollins barely hung onto his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on Saturday afternoon.

“The Visionary” opened up the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia today with a very hard fought victory over “The Scottish Warrior.”

Rollins defeated former champion Drew McIntyre to retain his title after a Pedigree and a Stomp led to a pin fall. After the match, it looked like Rollins’ night was just beginning.

Damian Priest of The Judgment Day ran out with his Money In The Bank briefcase and a referee by his side. He was on his way to cash out, when someone with a hood on attacked him. The hooded man revealed himself to be Sami Zayn.

Zayn would go on to steal Priest’s Money In The Bank briefcase and run off with it as “Senor Money In The Bank” chased after him.

