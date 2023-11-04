“Mami” is always on top.

And on Saturday, things were no different.

Rhea Ripley had a 20-percent chance at victory heading into her Fatal-5-Way defense of her WWE Women’s World Championship at the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday afternoon.

When things were all said-and-done, it was The Judgment Day member who emerged victorious, hitting her Rip-Tide finisher on Zoey Stark off the top-rope onto Raquel Rodriguez for the pin fall victory in a match that also included Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

With the victory, Rhea Ripley remains the WWE Women’s World Champion.

Check out video highlights of the Fatal-5-Way match for the WWE Women’s World Championship from WWE Crown Jewel 2023 via the tweets embedded below courtesy of the official WWE Twitter (X) feed.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this afternoon for live WWE Crown Jewel 2023 results coverage from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.