John Cena said he needed to win at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

Unfortunately, he did not.

“The Greatest Of All-Time” came up short in a hard-fought battle against “The Enforcer” of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, at the WWE premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday afternoon.

Early in the match, Cena attacked the Samoan Spike thumb of Sikoa to get affect, however it didn’t stop the assassin of The Bloodline from using said-thumb to stab Cena repeatedly with Samoan Spikes for a pin fall victory.

Cena was left laid out as Sikoa stood tall over him in victory. He would leave the ring and head to the back with Cena still laid out. Eventually, Cena sat up and the crowd broke out in a thunderous standing ovation and subsequent “Thank you Cena!” chant. Cena soaked up the moment and then headed to the back, likely wrapping up his latest WWE run.

