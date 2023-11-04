WWE Crown Jewel 2023 had it all.

In addition to championship matches, bouts from social media sensations and returning future hall of fame legends, the show featured a special surprise segment.

An unadvertised Miz TV segment took place, and quickly turned into an impromptu edition of The Grayson Waller Effect.

The Miz came to the ring after the John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa match for a special edition of Miz TV. He introduced his guest, Saudi Arabian actor Ibrahim Al Hajjaj. The two were bantering back-and-forth when Grayson Waller came out to interrupt them.

Waller and Miz bickered back-and-forth and then Ibrahim Al Hajjaj got involved and an impromptu scuffle broke out, which saw Waller hit the actor with a low blow, only for he and The Miz to get him back.

Miz fed Waller to Ibrahim Al Hajjaj for a big kick, which he followed up with by hitting a Skull Crushing Finale. Al Hajjaj then hit a People’s Elbow in an homage to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to end the entertaining segment.

Check out video highlights of the Miz TV and Grayson Waller Effect segment with Ibrahim Al Hajjaj at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 via the tweets embedded below courtesy of the official WWE Twitter (X) feed.

