“AND NEW ….”

Those were the words that the social media sensation heard after the conclusion of a hard-fought battle against a WWE Hall of Fame legend this weekend.

At the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event on Saturday afternoon in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Logan Paul successfully defeated Rey Mysterio to capture the WWE United States Championship.

Paul picked up the win after using brass knuckles to land a knockout shot on Mysterio as he was going for his finishing move off the top-rope.

Check out video highlights of Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio for the WWE United States Championship from WWE Crown Jewel 2023 via the tweets embedded below courtesy of the official WWE Twitter (X) feed.

