Kairi Sane is back!

The Japanese women’s star made her long-awaited return to WWE at the Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event on Saturday afternoon in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Sane returned during the WWE Women’s Championship showdown between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair.

Per the stipulation of the bout, Damage CTRL was banned from ringside. Despite that fact, Bayley appeared and got involved multiple times anyways.

In the end, however, it was an attack by Kairi Sane that led to SKY connecting with a top-rope moonsault to score the pin fall victory over Belair to retain her WWE Women’s Championship.

