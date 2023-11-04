Let the games begin ….

… the WARGAMES.

WWE premiered an excellent promotional trailer for their next premium live event on Saturday afternoon.

During the WWE Crown Jewel special event as part of Riyadh Season in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday on the WWE Network on Peacock, the company began running the official trailer for WWE Survivor Series 2023.

Scheduled for November 25, 2023 at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, WWE Survivor Series will feature the return of the WarGames.

As noted, it is believed that the Men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2023 will see Nick Aldis with a team from SmackDown taking on Adam Pearce and a team from Raw.

Tickets for the show are available now at Ticketmaster.com.

Check out the official promotional trailer for WWE Survivor Series 2023 via the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official WWE Twitter (X) feed.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/25 for live WWE Survivor Series 2023 results coverage from Rosemont, Ill.