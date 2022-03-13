Lucha-libre star Lince Dorado recently spoke with WrestleZone about his time in WWE, and how he pitched the company a ton of different ideas, one which was loosely inspired by Batman. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he pitched ideas to WWE that were inspired by Batman:

“Even the Lucha House Party [content], I could show you original concepts I had done on Powerpoint. It’s a very visual company, so I wanted to not just go in with words, I wanted to [show them] this is what I thought. ‘Here’s some art, here’s some concepts and ideas.’ I don’t know what happened. Someone came in Vince’s office with a piñata and we were dead in the water right there and then. But then I was like, ‘What about these ideas?’ [I said] maybe we could have our own Lucha Lounge where it was cool, a little harder, and we all had these specific attitudes and personalities, but we were just the piñata guys.”

Why he left WWE with two years left on his contract:

“As far as ideas that I definitely want to do, I still want to pay homage and do these Lucha vignettes and movies, as far as when I want to do promos, I want to do more artistic [content], a little harder. I don’t want to just stand in there and go, ‘Come to my show and see Lince Dorado’ — to me that’s boring and not creative. That’s why I left WWE with two years left on my contract. I just felt creatively unfulfilled. Now, all the ideas that I wanted to do that I don’t have to ask for permission or ask ‘Is this OK?’ or ‘Can I get help?’”