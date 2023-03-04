AEW has announced the full lineup for a special edition of their Youtube series Dark, which will air later today ahead of tomorrow’s Revolution pay-per-view from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. You can check out the updated card for Revolution here, and the full Dark lineup below.
LINEUP FOR 03/04 EPISODE OF DARK:
-HOOK vs. Peter Avalon
-The Acclaimed vs. The WorkHorsemen
-Aaron Solo vs. Daniel Garcia
-Isiah Kassidy, Matt Hardy & Lee Moriarty vs. Lucha Bros & Mark Briscoe
