AEW has announced the full lineup for a special edition of their Youtube series Dark, which will air later today ahead of tomorrow’s Revolution pay-per-view from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. You can check out the updated card for Revolution here, and the full Dark lineup below.

LINEUP FOR 03/04 EPISODE OF DARK:

-HOOK vs. Peter Avalon

-The Acclaimed vs. The WorkHorsemen

-Aaron Solo vs. Daniel Garcia

-Isiah Kassidy, Matt Hardy & Lee Moriarty vs. Lucha Bros & Mark Briscoe