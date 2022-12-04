GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Afternoon Only event tonight from The Arena in Jeffersonville, Indiana. The show is set to air at 5 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:

Jordan Oliver vs. 1 Called Manders

Jack Cartwheel vs. Shane Mercer

Nick Wayne vs. Starboy Charlie

AJ Gray vs. Axton Ray

Cole Radrick vs. EFFY

Billie Starks vs. Tony Deppen

Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) and Jimmy Lloyd vs. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch and Reed Bentley) and Mad Man Pondo