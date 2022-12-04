GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Afternoon Only event tonight from The Arena in Jeffersonville, Indiana. The show is set to air at 5 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:
Jordan Oliver vs. 1 Called Manders
Jack Cartwheel vs. Shane Mercer
Nick Wayne vs. Starboy Charlie
AJ Gray vs. Axton Ray
Cole Radrick vs. EFFY
Billie Starks vs. Tony Deppen
Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) and Jimmy Lloyd vs. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch and Reed Bentley) and Mad Man Pondo