GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Aura event tonight from the Fete Music Arena in Providence, Rhode Island. The show is set to air at 6 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:
Nick Wayne vs. Alec Price
Maki Itoh vs. Masha Slamovich
Charles Mason vs. Allie Katch
Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham
Matt Cardona vs. Jordan Oliver
Blake Christian vs. Leon Slater vs. Tony Deppen vs. Ninja Mack
Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, and EFFY) vs. Dark Sheik, Sawyer Wreck, and John Wayne Murdoch
GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. The Mane Event (Jay Lyon and Midas Black)