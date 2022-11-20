GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Aura event tonight from the Fete Music Arena in Providence, Rhode Island. The show is set to air at 6 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:

Nick Wayne vs. Alec Price

Maki Itoh vs. Masha Slamovich

Charles Mason vs. Allie Katch

Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham

Matt Cardona vs. Jordan Oliver

Blake Christian vs. Leon Slater vs. Tony Deppen vs. Ninja Mack

Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, and EFFY) vs. Dark Sheik, Sawyer Wreck, and John Wayne Murdoch

GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. The Mane Event (Jay Lyon and Midas Black)