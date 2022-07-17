GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Back To The Bay event tonight at the Midway in San Francisco, California. The show is set to air at 8 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:
- Nick Wayne vs. Kevin Blackwood
- Cole Radrick vs. Midas Kreed
- Blake Christian vs. Titus Alexander
- Gringo Loco vs. Komander
- Mike Bailey vs. Jack Cartwheel
- Joey Janela vs. Starboy Charlie
- Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. South Pacific Savages (Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau)
- Tony Deppen vs. Alex Zayne
- GCW Tag Team Championship: BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) vs. The Caution (Dark Sheik and Anton Voorhees)