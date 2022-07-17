GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Back To The Bay event tonight at the Midway in San Francisco, California. The show is set to air at 8 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:

Nick Wayne vs. Kevin Blackwood

Cole Radrick vs. Midas Kreed

Blake Christian vs. Titus Alexander

Gringo Loco vs. Komander

Mike Bailey vs. Jack Cartwheel

Joey Janela vs. Starboy Charlie

Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. South Pacific Savages (Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau)

Tony Deppen vs. Alex Zayne

GCW Tag Team Championship: BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) vs. The Caution (Dark Sheik and Anton Voorhees)