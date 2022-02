GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Fightclub 2 event tonight in Houston, Texas at the Houston Premier Arena. Here is the is card:

* Ninja Mack vs. Nick Wayne

* Tony Deppen vs. Bryan Keith

* Second Gear Crew will be in action

* Mascara Dorado (fka Gran Metalik) debuts for GCW

* GCW Tag Team Champion Matt Tremont vs. Sadika

* Loko Wrestling Champion Dante Leon defends against Sam Stackhouse