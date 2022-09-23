GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds its Shooting Star event tonight from the Ukrainian Cultural Center, Los Angeles, California. The show is set to air at 11 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:
Jordan Oliver vs. Kevin Blackwood
Arkangel Divino vs. Ultimo Maldito
Mance Warner vs. Hunter Freeman
Blake Christian vs. Titus Alexander
Joey Janela and Starboy Charlie vs. South Pacific Savages (Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau)
Jonathan Gresham vs. Nick Wayne
GCW Extreme Championship: Cole Radrick (c) vs. Jack Cartwheel
GCW Tag Team Championship: Mega Bastards (Alex Colon and John Wayne Murdoch) vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo)