GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds its Shooting Star event tonight from the Ukrainian Cultural Center, Los Angeles, California. The show is set to air at 11 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:

Jordan Oliver vs. Kevin Blackwood

Arkangel Divino vs. Ultimo Maldito

Mance Warner vs. Hunter Freeman

Blake Christian vs. Titus Alexander

Joey Janela and Starboy Charlie vs. South Pacific Savages (Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau)

Jonathan Gresham vs. Nick Wayne

GCW Extreme Championship: Cole Radrick (c) vs. Jack Cartwheel

GCW Tag Team Championship: Mega Bastards (Alex Colon and John Wayne Murdoch) vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo)