GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds its Thank Me Later event tonight at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. The show is set to air at 11 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the card:

Cole Radrick vs. Starboy Charlie

Titus Alexander vs. Jack Cartwheel

Alec Price vs. Kevin Knight

Kenny King vs. Effy

Joey Janela & Sawyer Wreck vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Xtremo)

Rina Yamashita vs. Maki Itoh

Nick Gage vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (c) vs. Kevin Blackwood