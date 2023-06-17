AEW has licensed Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” single as the official theme song for the AEW Collision show.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce theme, and to give a shout-out to Sir Elton.

“It’s official! Our opening theme for Saturday Night #AEWCollision on TNT is Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting by Sir Elton John! While @FulhamFC and @WatfordFC will never be best mates on the pitch, you’re now a great friend to @AEW, @eltonofficial, and we salute you, Sir!,” he wrote.

Khan previously announced Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness, and Jim Ross for the Collision commentary team, with JR working the main event. AEW Collision will premiere tomorrow, June 17, from the United Center in Chicago. You can click here for the updated card. Collision will air on TNT at 8pm ET.

You can see Khan’s full tweet below, along with a new Collision promo with theme song:

It's official! Our opening theme for Saturday Night #AEWCollision on TNT is

