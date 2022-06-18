GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their You Wouldn’t Understand event tonight from Melrose Ballroom in New York City, New York. Here is the is card:

Scramble Match: Jack Cartwheel vs. Cole Radrick vs. Alec Price vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. Blake Christian vs. Jordan Oliver

Gringo Loco, ASF, and Drago Kid vs. The S.A.T.

Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) and Jimmy Lloyd vs. Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders, Mance Warner, and Matthew Justice)

Charles Mason vs. Nate Webb

Masha Slamovich vs. Marko Stunt

Joey Janela vs. Mike Jackson

Jack Evans vs. Ninja Mack

Homicide vs. Grim Reefer

GCW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tony Deppen