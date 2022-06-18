GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their You Wouldn’t Understand event tonight from Melrose Ballroom in New York City, New York. Here is the is card:
- Scramble Match: Jack Cartwheel vs. Cole Radrick vs. Alec Price vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. Blake Christian vs. Jordan Oliver
- Gringo Loco, ASF, and Drago Kid vs. The S.A.T.
- Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) and Jimmy Lloyd vs. Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders, Mance Warner, and Matthew Justice)
- Charles Mason vs. Nate Webb
- Masha Slamovich vs. Marko Stunt
- Joey Janela vs. Mike Jackson
- Jack Evans vs. Ninja Mack
- Homicide vs. Grim Reefer
- GCW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tony Deppen