NWA has announced the full lineup to the September 19th edition of Powerrr on Youtube, which will feature former world champion Tyrus giving his retirement speech after he lost the title to EC3 at NWA 75. Check out the lineup below.

-Tyrus will give his retirement speech

-Zyon will be in action

-Thom Latimer vs. Rush Freeman

-La Rebelion vs. Magic, Inc.

-Ruthie Jay vs. Natalia vs. Markova vs. Missa Kate #1 contender for NWA Women’s Championship