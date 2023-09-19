The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up was the plan as of around 7:30pm ET:

* Cody Rhodes promo

* Cody Rhodes vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will be involved with Rhodes tonight and will cut a promo after his match

* Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Ivar vs. Kofi Kingston

* Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Piper Niven and Chelsea Green (wasn’t clear if non-title)

* Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed

* Promo with NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

* NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defends against Tegan Nox

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Giovanni Vinci

* Backstage with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

* Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre, which is set for multiple segments

