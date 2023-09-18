The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders in a 2 of 3 Falls match has been pulled from tonight’s WWE RAW.

As seen in the video below, Adam Pearce informed Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods that Erik is not medically cleared to compete on tonight’s show. This led to Pearce booking Ivar vs. the winner of a game of “Paper, Rock, Scissors” and that was Kingston.

There’s no word yet on if Erik is legitimately injured, but we will keep you updated. His most recent match came during last Monday’s WWE Main Event tapings held before RAW, where The Viking Raiders defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s RAW from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, along with the video of Pearce with The New Day:

* Ivar vs. Kofi Kingston

* Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet

* Cody Rhodes vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match

