WWE Monday Night RAW Results 9/18/23

The Delta Center

Salt Lake City, Utah

Cody Rhodes & Dominik Mysterio Segment

Cody Rhodes: So, Salt Lake City. What do we want to talk about? I was interrupted last week, so I would really like to talk about “Main Event” Jey Uso.

– Cody once again gets interrupted by Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio: The only thing that they need to know about Jey Uso is that once he joins The Judgment Day, we will continue to be the most dominant faction in all of WWE. Speaking of dominating, Mami isn’t here because she was injured by Nia Jax. But she will be back better and soon. But tonight, after I beat you, Cody, I will be dedicating my victory to Mami.

Cody Rhodes: Did you guys hear him? Alright, let’s give another shot. Big night for you, huh. If you didn’t catch what he said, he’s going to dedicate his victory to Mami. Maybe that will be what does it. What impresses her that she finally defines your relationship, right. Maybe it a little bit before your time, but I’m getting a little Urkel and Laura Winslow vibe. It seems like you’re far more into her than she is into you. And all this dedication to Mami, well, what’s the deal because it also seems like, Mami, if you watched the show last week, has eyes for Jey Uso, right?

Dominik Mysterio: No, no, it’s not like that at all. We are all a family. And once Jey Uso joins The Judgment Day, he’s going to know what it’s like to have a family, because a family always has each other’s back.

First Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio w/The Judgment Day

Dragon Lee is watching this match in the front row and he’ll get a NXT North American Title Shot next week on Raw. Mysterio shoves Rhodes after the bell rings. Rhodes kicks Mysterio in the gut. Rhodes with a drop down uppercut. Rhodes with a Delayed Gourdbuster. Rhodes applies The Figure Four Leglock. Mysterio grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Rhodes slams Mysterio’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rhodes with an overhand chop. Mysterio reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes.

Rhodes with a straight right hand. Finn Balor pulls Rhodes off the ring apron behind the referee’s back. Mysterio rolls Rhodes back. Mysterio repeatedly stomps on Rhodes’ chest. Rhodes blocks The Three Amigos. Rhodes delivers The Cody Cutter. Rhodes connects with The CrossRhodes to pickup the victory. After the match, Judgment Day climbs up the apron and teases to beat up Rhodes. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn immediately came to the aid of Rhodes. Judgment Day decided to leave through the crowd. Owens invited Rhodes back into the ring because they have something to talk about.

Winner: Cody Rhodes via Pinfall

Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Segment

Kevin Owens: Alright, now that we’re back on the air and everyone can hear this. Cody, from what I understand, and correct if I’m wrong, but I’m pretty sure that I’m right. Jey Uso is back on Raw because of you.

Cody Rhodes: You are correct.

Kevin Owens: So, look, I don’t think I need to go into details about what Jey Uso did to a lot of people in that locker room when he was part of The Bloodline. I don’t need to dive into all of that, you are well aware of that. All I want is for you to tell me, why you thought it was a good idea to bring Jey Uso into our locker room, here on Raw? That’s all that I want. And it’s not just for me, it’s a lot of people back there that need to know, too. Please, if you can enlighten me, that would be great.

Cody Rhodes: Sure, there’s a lot of people back there that need to hear it, no doubt. There’s a lot of people out here who probably already know why, though. Kev, I’ve had a lot of roles, I’ve had a lot of tasks and duties, but my job is to make these people happy. And I’m going to answer your question, I am, but you guys like Jey Uso, don’t you? You are looking at somebody who has received a large amount of second chances. He is one of the very best in the world and he deserves a second chance. And I think we should give him the time to show us that he’s changed. Not to mention, The Bloodline, who we are all really familiar with, are now down a member. What’s bad about that?

Sami Zayn: And Cody, if I could jump in for one moment, and Kev, I don’t mean to pile on, I’ve got your back since day one, you know that. But I’ve also known you since day one. And this is how you’ve always been. You just take a lot more time to trust people. Maybe I’m the opposite. Maybe I trust people too quickly at times. But, look, man, I know Jey Uso, okay. I’ve been through a lot with Jey Uso. And the situation that guy had to dig himself out of, you don’t have to give him a second chance, but I think you should, okay? Because guess what, man? You’ve given me second chances; I’ve given you second chances. And because of that, we won the Undisputed Tag Team Championships in the main event of WrestleMania. And that doesn’t happen if there wasn’t a second chance. So, man, I’m not saying you got to do it right away.

Kevin Owens: Alright, look, I see where this is going. Guys, I hear you, I do. You want me to pretend that Jey Uso isn’t a big reason why you didn’t the Universal Title against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, I’ll pretend that didn’t happened. You want me to pretend that Jey Uso is not a huge reason why you didn’t walk out of WrestleMania as champion, I’ll pretend that didn’t happen. You want me to pretend that Jey Uso didn’t cost me like five title matches against Roman Reigns? That’s fine, I’ll pretend. Even better, I’ll pretend that Jey Uso is not one strain eyeliner away from joining The Judgment Day, okay. You guys want me to trust Jey Uso. I can’t do that, but I trust the both of you, so I hope that you’re right.

Second Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar w/Valhalla

Kofi drop steps into a side headlock. Ivar blocks the side headlock takeover. Ivar blocks The O’Connor Roll. Ivar drops Kofi with a shoulder tackle. Ivar poses for the crowd. Kofi drops down on the canvas. Kofi with a double leapfrog. Kofi with a leaping back elbow smash. Ivar responds with a Leaping Seated Senton out of the corner. Ivar with a straight right hand. Ivar decks Kofi with a back elbow smash. Ivar whips Kofi into the turnbuckles. Kofi attacks the midsection of Ivar. Kofi is throwing haymakers at Ivar. Ivar reverses out of the irish whip from Kofi. Kofi with a Pendulum Kick. Kofi with a Flying Tomahawk Chop. Kofi dropkicks Ivar. Kofi ducks a clothesline from Ivar. Kofi with a Leaping Clothesline. Ivar with a back elbow smash. Kofi delivers The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Ivar sends Kofi crashing to the outside. Ivar with a Flying Splash off the ring apron.

Ivar has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Ivar goes for another Flying Splash, but Kofi ducks out of the way. Kofi with a Frog Splash on Ivar’s back for a two count. Ivar sends Kofi to the corner. Kofi with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Ivar drops Kofi with The Big Boot. Kofi hits The SOS for a two count. Kofi blasts Ivar with The PK. Kofi follows that with The New Day Boom Drop. Ivar dodges The Trouble In Paradise. Kofi avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Ivar blocks The SOS. Ivar with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Kofi decks Ivar with a back elbow smash. Ivar responds with a Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Ivar with The Bronco Buster. Ivar gets instructions from Valhalla. Ivar lands The MoonSault for a two count. Ivar puts Kofi on the top turnbuckle. Kofi with a Sunset Flip PowerBomb. Kofi connects with The Trouble In Paradise to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kofi Kingston via Pinfall

– We get a video recap of Nia Jax’s return and her laying out Rhea Ripley.

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Ricochet. Ricochet thinks that Nakamura is treating this match as another mind game towards Seth Rollins. However, he’s nobody’s pond. He was over Nakamura until he attacked from behind and made things personal. He’s fired up and he’s ready to play games because he has cheat codes.

– Michael Cole plugs the upcoming Royal Rumble in Tampa Bay, Florida on January 27th.

Third Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet

Seth Rollins appeared on the stage during Nakamura’s entrance and starts running after him. Rollins had to be restrained by Adam Pearce and the security team. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ricochet smothers Nakamura in the corner. Ricochet tells Nakamura to bring it. Strong lockup. Ricochet backs Nakamura into the ropes. Nakamura kicks Ricochet in the jaw. Nakamura sends Ricochet face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Nakamura repeatedly stomps on Ricochet’s chest. Nakamura rams his boot across Ricochet’s face. Nakamura slaps Ricochet in the face. Nakamura with Two Mid-Kicks. Ricochet blocks a boot from Nakamura. Ricochet with an uppercut/forearm combination. Ricochet rolls under a clothesline from Nakamura. Ricochet with a Headscissors Takeover. Ricochet dropkicks Nakamura for a one count. Ricochet repeatedly stomps on Nakamura’s chest. Nakamura fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ricochet with three back elbow smashes. Ricochet goes for a Handspring Back Elbow, but Nakamura counters with a Sliding Dropkick. Nakamura lays Ricochet flat on the top turnbuckle. Nakamura drives his knee into Ricochet’s ribs for a two count.

Nakamura goes into the lateral press for a two count. Nakamura applies a guillotine choke. Ricochet with heavy bodyshots. Ricochet uppercuts Nakamura. Nakamura answers with The Kitchen Sink. Nakamura stomps on the midsection of Ricochet. Nakamura hammers down on Ricochet’s ribs. Nakamura applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Ricochet decks Nakamura with a JawBreaker. Following a snap mare takeover, Ricochet kicks Nakamura in the back. Ricochet with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ricochet with two falling sledges. Nakamura delivers a gut punch. Nakamura drives his knee into the midsection of Ricochet. Nakamura with a chop/forearm combination. Nakamura is choking Ricochet with his boot. Nakamura kicks Ricochet in the face. Ricochet blocks The Sliding German Suplex. Ricochet with a Running MoonSault to the outside. Nakamura has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Nakamura delivers The Bad Vibrations. Ricochet drops Nakamura with a Running Knee Strike. Ricochet delivers his combination offense. Nakamura reverses out of the irish whip from Ricochet. Ricochet with a Handspring Back Elbow. Ricochet with a Running Shooting Star Press for a two count. Nakamura buries his knee into the midsection of Ricochet. Ricochet dodges The Running Knee Strike.

Ricochet kicks the top turnbuckle pad into Nakamura’s face. Ricochet with a Springboard Crossbody Block for a two count. Nakamura puts Ricochet on the top turnbuckle. Nakamura with a Running Boot. Nakamura kicks out the legs of Ricochet. Nakamura goes for The Kinshasa, but Ricochet counters with a Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Ricochet with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Nakamura grabs a steel chair. Ricochet SuperKicks Nakamura. Ricochet blasts Nakamura with the chair which forces the disqualification. After the match, Ricochet argues with the referee. Nakamura attacks the back of Ricochet’s ankle. Nakamura connects with The Kinshasa. Nakamura adds a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Nakamura wraps the left leg of Ricochet around the steel ring post. Nakamura is smashing the left ankle of Ricochet with the chair. Seth Rollins tees off on Nakamura. All hell is breaking loose in Utah. Rollins goes for The Pedigree, but Nakamura counters with a Back Body Drop on the chair. Rollins pulls Nakamura out of the ring. Nakamura drives Rollins back first into the announce table. Nakamura with a Belly to Back Suplex on the announce table.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura via Disqualification

– Byron Saxton had a backstage interview with Chelsea Green & Piper Niven. Green doesn’t care that Baszler and Stark respect each other. Niven wouldn’t say that her and Green are best friends. Niven asks Green which country she’s from and Green says Florida. Niven decides to walk away in disgust.

– Chad Gable stops Adam Pearce in his tracks. Gable wants to know what he has to do get another shot at GUNTHER. Pearce respects Gable’s performance, but he has to earn another shot. Bronson Reed joins the conversation and pokes fun at Gable. Gable says that he can suplex Reed. Pearce tells both guys that they can settle their issues in the ring because he has enough to deal with right now.

Fourth Match: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

Chelsea Green and Zoey Stark will start things off. Green kicks Stark in the gut. Green with clubbing blows to Stark’s back. Stark with forearm shivers. Stark sends Green to the corner. Stark with a running back elbow smash. Stark with a Running Uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Stark with a Slingshot Corkscrew Senton for a two count. Stark applies an arm-bar. Stark tags in Baszler. Baszler applies a wrist lock. Baszler with a Neckbreaker onto the knee. Green slaps Baszler in the face. Baszler with a top wrist lock takedown. Baszler with a Sliding Knee Strike. Baszler tags in Stark. Stark kicks the left shoulder of Green. Stark with the irish whip. Green decks Stark with a back elbow smash. Niven pulls Stark out of harms way. Green with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Green slams Stark’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Green tags in Niven.

Niven levels Stark with The Body Avalanche. Niven with The Shoulder Breaker for a two count. Niven punches Stark in the back. Niven tags in Green. Chop Exchange. Stark reverses out of the irish whip from Green. Green kicks Stark in the chest. Green with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Stark SuperKicks Green for a two count. Baszler drops Niven with a Running Knee Strike. Niven HeadButts Baszler. Niven bodyslams Baszler on the floor. Nia Jax drives Niven face first into the steel ring post which forces the disqualification. Jax throws Niven into the steel ring steps. Jax hits The Samoan Drop. Jax with a Running Senton Splash. Jax with a Biel Throw to Green. Jax follows that with a Running Hip Attack. Jax drops Baszler with a Running Avalanche. Jax plants Baszler with The Annihilator. Jax says that no one in the division is safe.

Winner: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven via Disqualification

– We get a video recap of The Rock’s epic return from last week’s SmackDown.

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Jey Uso. Jey knows that he has a big target on his back, but he’s ready for physical match due to his history with Drew McIntyre. Damian Priest joins the conversation and offers his pitch for Jey to join The Judgment Day. Priest says that Judgment Day can be the family Jey always wanted and they want an answer by the end of the night.

– Tommaso Ciampa is starting lose his patience. Ciampa says that GUNTHER has what he wants.

Fifth Match: Chad Gable w/The Alpha Academy vs. Bronson Reed

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Reed sends Gable face first into the canvas. Gable with a waist lock go-behind. Reed flings Gable across the ring. Reed reverses out of the irish whip from Gable. Gable dives over Reed. Gable ducks a clothesline from Reed. Gable with two running forearm smashes. Reed launches Gable over the top rope. Gable delivers another forearm. Gable with a Missile Dropkick. Reed blocks The German Suplex. Reed levels Gable with The Body Avalanche. Reed Powerslams Gable. Reed HeadButts Gable. Reed with a back elbow smash. Reed with a knife edge chop. Reed whips Gable chest first into the turnbuckles. Reed with clubbing blows to Gable’s back. Reed goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Gable lands back on his feet. Gable delivers his combination offense. Reed sends Gable to the corner. Gable kicks Reed in the face.

Reed with a Press Slam into the top of the ring post. Reed sends Gable crashing into the LED barricades. Reed has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Reed applies a rear chin lock. Gable fights from underneath. Gable with an overhand chop. Gable with a chop block. Reed clotheslines Gable. Reed slams Gable’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Reed is throwing haymakers at Gable. Gable applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Gable side steps Reed into the turnbuckles. Gable with forearm shivers. Gable with an Overhead Kick. Gable follows that with The Diving HeadButt for a two count. Reed blocks The Chaos Theory. Reed with a Running Body Avalanche. Reed goes for a Running Senton Splash, but Gable gets his knees up in the air. Reed blocks The German Suplex. Reed drives Gable back first into the canvas. Reed drags Gable to the corner. Reed connects with The Tsunami to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bronson Reed via Pinfall

– Becky Lynch (c) vs. TBD For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

– Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

