Pro-wrestling star, former NXT cruiserweight champion and former MLW Middleweight champion Lio Rush recently spoke with WrestleTalk about his latest shoulder injury, and how he is doing recovery wise. The Man of the Hour adds that his main focus when returning will be on competing for NJPW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Discusses the damage of his latest shoulder injury:

“I’m doing pretty good. It wasn’t that long ago getting surgery so we’re still very much in the beginning stages, reaching the middle of my rehabilitation. Things are good though, things feels normal but I know that they’re not normal. That’s the scary part about it. Feeling the differences between my two shoulder injuries. I separated my AC joint and worked on rehabbing that without any surgical repair, and then having this one have those tears and getting surgery. I know it’s not torn any more, it’s been fixed. It’s strange having my strength back and being able to move my arms around. But I know if I go too hard I could set myself back, but I’m in good spirits and things are moving at a rapid pace which I’m excited about and happy that I’m healing well.”

How his recovery is going:

“No I don’t, but I think that’s ok. I’m just taking things day by day, and when I’m ready I’m ready. And when I am ready I’m for sure going to take 100% opportunity or advantage of the fact that I’m healed and ready to go. I’m definitely looking forward to being 100% cleared and I’m moving around better than before. I do miss being in the ring, but I’m grateful that I have other things going on. When that time comes, I’ll be hitting the ground running. I threw out a couple of names at Capital Collision. My focus is on NJPW when I make my return. My focus is on getting back in the ring. I truly can’t push myself more than the point of getting back in the ring. Yes there are matchups which could be really good matches, but I don’t want to put my focus on a particular person, I want to put the focus on myself and getting back in the ring.”