New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that former WWE star and current MLW Middleweight champion Lio Rush will be making his debut for the promotion’s USA program NJPW STRONG on January 29th. The Man of the Hour will be teaming with Fred Rosser and TJP to take on Bullet Club’s KENTA, Hikuleo, and El Phantasmo. Full details are below.

Six man tag team action will headline Lion’s break Contender, as BULLET CLUB collide with the trio of Fred Rosser, TJP and Lio Rush, and personal issues come to the forefront. On the Road to Contender on January 15, Rosser brought a heavyweight fight to the huge Young Gun Hikuleo, and there is bad blood sure to continue to boil.

Eyes will be drawn though, to the Man of the Hour’s debut on NJPW STRONG. Lio Rush entered the Super J-Cup last year with a lot of hype behind him, and a lot of support from fans around the world, but he suffered a first round exit at the hands of the ever disgraceful El Phantasmo. Rush has vowed that a rematch will come sooner rather than later, but first he’ll be gunning for revenge in this trios main event.

Then there’s KENTA. Still holding the red number one contender’s briefcase, KENTA is sick of waiting for his turn. Will he take this main event opportunity to deliver a violent message for the IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley?