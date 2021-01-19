The latest episode of AEW’s latest weekly show, Dark, is slated to air tonight via the official AEW YouTube channel.
Among those in action include Sammy Guevara vs. El Australiano and Private Party vs. Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow.
AEW has announced the following for tonight:
Big Swole vs. Alex Gracia
Sammy Guevara vs. El Australiano
Private Party vs. Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow
KC Navarru and AJ Kirsch vs. Top Flight
Lucha Bros vs. Chaos Project
Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Tesha Price and Katalina Perez
Shawn Dean and Fuego Del Sol vs. The Acclaimed
Marti Daniels vs. Shanna
Brandon Cutler vs. Luchasaurus
Jon Cruz and Danny Limelight vs. Santana and Ortiz
Nick Comoroto vs. Scorpio Sky
Zack Clayton vs. Sonny Kiss
The Butcher and The Blade vs. Mike Verna and Baron Black
Gunn Club vs. Ryzin, Adam Priest, and Vary Morales
This Tuesday on #AEWDark, we have a loaded fourteen match card featuring returning athletes, new tag teams, and much more!
Watch #AEW Dark Tuesday at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/8Dg5IlVE4Z pic.twitter.com/utJbCgpAZ7
— AEW Dark (@TheAEWDark) January 16, 2021