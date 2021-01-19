The latest episode of AEW’s latest weekly show, Dark, is slated to air tonight via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Among those in action include Sammy Guevara vs. El Australiano and Private Party vs. Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow.

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

Big Swole vs. Alex Gracia

Sammy Guevara vs. El Australiano

Private Party vs. Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow

KC Navarru and AJ Kirsch vs. Top Flight

Lucha Bros vs. Chaos Project

Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Tesha Price and Katalina Perez

Shawn Dean and Fuego Del Sol vs. The Acclaimed

Marti Daniels vs. Shanna

Brandon Cutler vs. Luchasaurus

Jon Cruz and Danny Limelight vs. Santana and Ortiz

Nick Comoroto vs. Scorpio Sky

Zack Clayton vs. Sonny Kiss

The Butcher and The Blade vs. Mike Verna and Baron Black

Gunn Club vs. Ryzin, Adam Priest, and Vary Morales