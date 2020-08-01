 Lio Rush On If He Thinks A Wrestling Return Is Possible

During an Instagram Q&A, Lio Rush revealed that the door will always be open for him to make a return to wrestling. Here’s what he had to say:

The door is always open, I feel. Whether or not I choose to step in that pathway again is the real question.

