The latest guest on the Say Less podcast was industry star Lio Rush, who spoke about his run in WWE, whether it was too much for him at the time, and how confused he was when WWE eventually gave him his release. Highlights from the interview are below.

Reflects on his WWE run:

“Yeah, man. At first you know, I’m just going with the flow. I’m doing what I’m supposed to do and you know, I’m excited, I’m getting opportunities handed to me left and right. Not even handed to me, I had to work for everything that I got. But I definitely feel like I got to that position in my career, right?”

Admits he didn’t know what to do when he got released from WWE:

“When it came to a halt, when I got released from WWE it was almost like I had to just start over and I didn’t really know what to do. And it took me a while for me to realize like, ‘Man. Maybe I was a little too young for everything that got thrown at me.’ But at the same time, I don’t regret those times at all. I don’t wish that I didn’t go through these things. I don’t wish that I didn’t have that experience. Because I feel like it prepared me for so much once I did get released. So yeah, I was young.”

