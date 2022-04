WrestleTix put together a list of the attendance figures for the WWE and AEW television shows from this week.

This week Raw topped the list while Dynamite was the least attended show. There’s not a final count for Friday’s Rampage/Battle of the Belts show. Here’s the list:

WWE Raw – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI – 9,314 sold

AEW Dynamite – New Orleans at the UNO Lakefront Arena – 3,655 sold

WWE SmackDown – DCU Center in Worcester MA – 6,736 sold