WWE Hall of Famer Lita responded to a post on Twitter earlier today regarding a potential final matchup, with Lita asking fans who should be her final opponent.

SmackDOwn women’s champion Becky Lynch would respond writing, “I’ll send you off with a bad arm if you like.” Lita fired back with, “Well, if you happen to find yourself in the neighborhood tomorrow.”

Check out the exchange below.

Who is your pick? https://t.co/AjX4rMteTA — Amy Dumas (@AmyDumas) October 9, 2021