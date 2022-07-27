WWE SmackDown women’s champion Liv Morgan recently appeared on the Under The Ring podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including her thoughts on former competitor turned agent T.J. Wilson (Tyson Kidd) and what an instrumental part he plays for the company’s women’s division. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How TJ Wilson is the backbone of the WWE women’s division:

First of all, T.J. [Wilson], he is such the backbone of the women’s division. As soon as we all figure out, you know, who we’re wrestling against, we’re always like, ‘Do we have T.J.?’ He’s a genius and he cares about women’s wrestling and he cares about the product and he really knows everyone’s strengths so he’s a genius and Nattie is, you know, the best there is, the best there was, the best there is ever gonna be. They’ve both been so gracious to me and opening their ring to me to let me train along with them and to whomever. It’s open to anyone that wants to go, but it’s just helped me kind of perfect. I know there’s no such thing as ‘perfect’ but fine-tune my work and my craft as much as I possibly can. We train there for perfection and so, you know, when you’re training, you just get better and so I’m grateful the fans have been able to see that and that they give me that opportunity.

Reflects on her time in NXT:

Yeah, I mean I learned so much [in NXT]. I was 20 years old, I was a baby. You know, I’m 28 now and so, they just let me make mistakes. They let me show up late, they guided me and kind of let me learn as I go because not only am I learning wrestling but I’m learning about who I am as a person and as a woman and it was just a lot of personal and professional development I feel like — my NXT time and just lots of mistakes. Lots and lots and lots and lots of mistakes.

