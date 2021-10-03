During her appearance on My Mom’s Basement, Liv Morgan spoke on how she came to start believing in herself more. Here’s what she had to say:

I think just over time and having different opportunities. I feel like leading up to Money in the Bank, and since then, I’ve been presented with so many opportunities. So, when I do well, I’m like, ‘I can do that, and it was great. I’m only going to keep on getting better.’ It’s just doing things that build up confidence within myself but then also knowing you’re gonna nail it anyway. I have to kind of trick myself a little bit. But I love and hate that. I understand it, but I’m not trying to fake it.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: My Mom’s Basement. H/T 411Mania.