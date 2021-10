WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments in the history of the Hurt Business faction. The list includes the group’s reunion, turning down Titus O’Neil, winning championship gold and more. Check it out below.

WWE has also released a clip of Goldberg defeating Triple H back at the Unforgiven 2003 pay per view, the night the WWE Hall of Famer captured his first gold under the WWE banner.