WWE star Liv Morgan issued a series of Tweets today alerting fans that scammers having been using her likeness to con people out of money. The former Riott Squad member even shares a story of one fan selling his home because he thought he was helping Morgan out of a bind.

She writes, “Guys I’ve been sent so many emails of horror stories about people making fake accounts and emails pretending to be me & asking for huge amounts of money. This really makes me so sad. Please don’t use my name to con people out of their hard earned money. Please please please.”

In a separate tweet Morgan adds, “A man sold his home and lost everything thinking he was helping “me”. This has me so sick. Please know I would never reach out to ask any of you for a single penny. I’m so sad. Please stop.”

Scammers have become quite an issue for WWE talents. A few months ago former two-time Universal champion Bray Wyatt’s personal social media account was hacked tricking fans into thinking he was selling custom Playstation 5s. You can see Morgan’s tweets below.

