Liv Morgan comments on her return from injury.

The WWE star had been out of action since the summer of 2023, but triumphantly returned as the final entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble matchup last month. Morgan opened up about her personal this next run will be during her recent appearance on The Bump.

I feel ready. I feel more ready than I ever have in my entire life. This comeback, it’s personal to me. It’s very personal to me, and so I’m excited to get back to doing what I love. I’m excited to see what kind of form I’m in because I’m feeling very brand-new. I feel different than I ever have in my whole entire life, and so I’m excited. I’m excited to qualify for E-Liv-ination Chamber and get my revenge.

Morgan will be battling Zoey Stark on this Monday’s edition of Raw, with the winner earning a spot in the women’s Elimination Chamber matchup later this month. The full edition of The Bump can be found below.

