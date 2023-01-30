Liv Morgan appeared on Busted Open Radio before last Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble, where she discussed a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Her journey:

“I’ve really appreciated the journey. I had so many times where I doubted if I would get to become champion, or kind of be, you know, the martyrs of the women’s division. And so, I felt like I knew always, all along, that the journey was going to be worth the outcome.”

Her SmackDown Women’s Title run:

“You know, five-year-old little Liv would have died [to be in this position], and so, yeah, I felt like I just owed it to myself to see how good I could possibly be,” Liv said. It’s hard to deny that Liv hasn’t done just that and pushed herself to her physical peak, as proven by her progress in the ring.”

