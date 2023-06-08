The June 9 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight from the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Below are spoilers:

* A segment was filmed on the stage as the ring crew was changing things over. Jeff Jarrett and his crew called out referee Aubrey Edwards. Mark Briscoe came out and announced that he got a six-person match sanctioned with Jeff, Karen Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Aubrey, Mark and Papa Briscoe. The date was not given

* Bandido and ROH World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers defeated Ethan Page, Big Bill and Lee Moriarty. The finish saw The Hardys come out and tell Page they let him keep his contract but they were disappointed he wasn’t using the gifts they gave him. Page was ordered to pull up his Jeff Hardy-like sleeves but this allowed Bandido finish him off and get the pin. After the match, The Hardys celebrated with the winners and made Page dance with Isiah Kassidy

* Skye Blue defeated Britt Baker, Mercedes Martinez and Nyla Rose to become the new #1 contender to AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm for a match on next week’s Dynamite. Blue pinned Rose for the win

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Caleb Crush

* Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed defeated Luther, Serpentico and Angelico in the main event

Rampage airs every Friday night a 10pm ET on TNT.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.