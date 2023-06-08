The Gunns (Austin & Colten) are now members of Bullet Club Gold.

The former tag champions helped Jay White defeat Ricky Starks in the main event of this evening’s AEW Dynamite in Colorado. Starks had White beaten but the referee got knocked out allowing the Gunns to hit the 3:10 To Yuma. The Switchblade then took Starks out with the Blade Runner.

Jay White will be teaming with Samoa Joe and Juice Robinson to take on FTR and CM Punk in the first-ever AEW Collision main event.