AEW has announced an early lineup for the June 14th edition of Dynamite from Washington D.C.

Following their confrontation earlier this evening AEW World Champion MJF will be taking on Adam Cole in an Eliminator matchup, which means if the Devil loses he will have to put the title on the line in a future showdown. Also Toni Storm defends the AEW Women’s Championship and more. Check out the early card below.

-MJF vs. Adam Cole World Championship Eliminator Match

-Toni Storm vs. Winner Of 4-Way #1 Contender’s Match for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) vs. Young Bucks & Adam Page

-Mogul Embassy (Swerve, Brian Cage, Gates of Agony) vs. Orange Cassidy, Sting, Darby Allin & Keith Lee