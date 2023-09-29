Logan Paul spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated for a new interview where he discussed a wide range of topics.

Logan Paul will fight Dillon Danis at The Prime Card on October 14. Here are the highlights:

Fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr:

“In a weird way, the Floyd fight proved to me who I thought I was. The biggest thing that surviving and thriving against Floyd Mayweather did for me was boost my confidence in a way that was so unfamiliar to me at the time. Think about it. People kind of knew me, but then I went toe-to-toe with the greatest boxer alive. So people had to respect that. Ever since then, so many doors have opened. Prime started. I got invited to join the WWE. The confidence that fight gave me made me turn into the man I always thought I would be,” Paul said.

Success in WWE and boxing: