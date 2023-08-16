Logan Paul thinks he and WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio would make the most hated tag team in WWE history.

Paul and Dominik have some history as they made their ‘Mania debuts at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 when Paul teamed with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios. Paul discussed the potential tag team on the latest episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast.

“I had a crazy idea recently for Dom because Dom is super heel right now,” Paul said. “Dominik Mysterio cannot get a word out. I’m telling you, he lifts the microphone to his mouth and the whole arena (goes) ‘boo!’ He can’t cut a promo and he plays on it and it’s really working right now, they hate him.

“Logan Paul, Dominik Mysterio, tag team. The most hated duo of all time, the most hated tag team partners in the WWE just crushing it, running through it cause we have a story arc too. We both did our first WrestleMania together, that was both our first WrestleMania.”

Mysterio is currently a member of The Judgment Day, and his pairing with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley is one of the hottest in NXT and the main roster. However, Paul thinks he and Mysterio could be a better duo than Ripley and Mysterio.

“Honestly, I don’t know, me and Dom, maybe we could go further than him and Rhea,” he added.

