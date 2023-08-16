The Impact Wrestling Digital Media Title will be on the line at Emergence.

Impact has announced that Digital Media Champion Kenny King will defend against Johnny Swinger at Emergence.

Impact noted in their official announcement, “For the better part of 2023, Johnny Swinger was on a quest to earn a coveted IMPACT World Title opportunity – and after defeating his longtime ally, Zicky Dice, in a Loser Leaves IMPACT match, his wish was finally granted. But when Digital Media Champion Kenny King declared himself the ‘champion of the galaxy’, Swinger’s focus shifted away from the World Title and onto the D.M.C. We can now confirm that Johnny Swinger has decided to challenge for the Digital Media Championship and that match will take place at Emergence. In fact, Swinger is so excited about this opportunity that he even made his own graphic [seen below] to promote the bout. When the dust settles, will Swinger complete his quest triumphantly and leave Toronto as the Digital Media Champion? Or will Kenny remain the King of the division?”

Before King can defend at Emergence, he must put the title on the line against Yoshinobu Kanemaru at the Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2 pay-per-view on Sunday, August 20. You can click here for the current Multiverse United 2 card.

The 2023 Impact Emergence special is scheduled for Sunday, August 27 from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will air live on Impact Plus, on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members, and on FITE. Below is the updated card, along with the aforementioned tweet:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trinity (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

Tournament Winners TBD vs. Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles

The Coven (Taylor Wilde, KiLynn King) vs. Death Dollz (Jessicka, Courtney Rush) vs. The SHAWntourage (Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans) vs. MK Ultra (Killer Kelly, Masha Slamovich) (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Johnny Swinger vs. Kenny King (c)

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Sanada vs. TBA

Time Machine (Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Kushida) and Josh Alexander vs. Impact X-Division Champion Lio Rush, Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray, Brian Myers and Moose

BREAKING: @swinger_johnny has chosen to use his title shot to challenge @KennyKingPb2 for the Digital Media Championship at #Emergence on August 27 in Toronto and he’s so excited that he made his own graphic! Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/T1l6nzOxmL pic.twitter.com/VpBSYDh0WW — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 15, 2023

