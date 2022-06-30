Logan Paul says he’s coming for The Miz at WWE SummerSlam.

As noted earlier today, WWE announced that Paul has signed a contract with the company. This comes after The Miz discussed Paul’s recent in-ring training on Monday’s RAW, declaring that they will reunite and continue their winning ways at SummerSlam, and one day become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The Miz insisted on RAW that he and Paul are still on good terms, despite Miz turning on Paul after their WrestleMania 38 win over The Mysterios.

In an update, WWE has released video and photos from Paul’s visit to WWE HQ, and Paul has issued a warning to The A-Lister, which Miz reacted to. Interim WWE CEO & Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque have also commented on the signing.

Triple H wrote, “I think it’s safe to say @LoganPaul shocked the world with his abilities as a guest at #WrestleMania … just imagine what he’ll do as a @WWE Superstar. Congratulations and welcome!”

Stephanie added, “Welcome to the dance @LoganPaul. Excited to have you as a part of the @WWEUniverse!”

Paul said this is a “massive deal” but he didn’t sign with WWE to team with The Miz.

“So I just signed my WWE contract with the support of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon,” Paul said. “This is a massive deal but let’s get one thing straight, because I don’t want to get this twisted. I did not sign this contract to team up with The Miz, in fact I want nothing to do with The Miz, that man is dead to me, he is my enemy, and I signed this contract so that I can beat The Miz’s ass at SummerSlam. Let’s go.”

The Miz responded with two brief tweets seen below, taunting his former tag team partner.

There is no word yet on when Paul will return to RAW to continue the SummerSlam program with The Miz, but we will keep you updated.

Paul initially made a few WWE SmackDown appearances in 2021, and accompanied Sami Zayn to the ring for his WrestleMania 37 loss to Kevin Owens, but also took a Stunner from Owens at the show. He later worked the September 3, 2021 SmackDown for an angle with Owens and Happy Baron Corbin. Paul also appeared on the August 23 RAW last year, for an angle that led to The Miz attacking his former tag team partner, former WWE Superstar John Morrison. Paul returned to WWE earlier this year for the build to WrestleMania 38. He then teamed with Miz to defeat Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but Miz attacked him with the Skull Crushing Finale after the win.

Paul reportedly impressed WWE officials and other wrestlers earlier this year, and word then was that the door was left open for more potential work between the two sides in the future. Now he has inked a new contract.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Paul in WWE. Below are the related tweets, photos and video:

