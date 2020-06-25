Lucha Bros Return On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, New Eight-Man Tag Announced For Fyter Fest

The Lucha Bros are back.
Following FTR’s victory over SCU The Butcher and The Blade distracted the former WWE tag champions, allowing the returning Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix to get the upper-hand and lay Harwood and Wheeler out. During the chaos The Young Bucks would run out to assist FTR, with an eight-man tag team match being announced for the Dynamite special Fyter Fest (July 1st & July 8th).
Full Dynamite results can be found here.
